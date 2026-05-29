After petrol, diesel, and milk, THIS essential product becomes costlier; prices increased by up to 5 percent

New Delhi: The common people in India are not facing the impact of the Iran war. In mid-May, petrol and diesel prices increased, following which milk prices rose, and now, at the end of the month, toothpaste prices have also gone up. One of the country’s leading FMCG companies, Colgate-Palmolive India, has increased toothpaste prices by up to 5 percent.
Due to rising raw material and packaging costs, the company has increased prices of its popular toothpaste variants such as Colgate Dental Cream and Max Fresh.
It is important to note that the distributors have indicated that prices of low MRP packs are unlikely to change immediately, as these categories remain price-sensitive and are primarily targeted at common consumers.
This latest price increase comes at a time when FMCG companies are struggling with continuous inflationary pressure in commodities, packaging materials, and logistics costs. According to the report, toothpaste is the company’s largest revenue contributor, accounting for nearly 80 percent of its total revenue.
The government has said the country has “more than adequate” supplies of petrol and diesel to meet all domestic demand, asserting that no supply shortage exists even as it warned against diversion of subsidised retail fuel into industrial use.
India, the world’s fourth-largest refining hub with 258.1 million tonnes of annual capacity across 22 refineries, produced sufficient fuel to meet domestic consumption of 243.2 million tonnes in FY26, while exporting 61.5 million tonnes of petroleum products, the oil ministry said in a statement.
“Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been in continuous coordination with public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), state governments and industry bodies to ensure uninterrupted supply,” it said.
A review of the situation with chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, as well as industry bodies FICCI and CII, found “no scarcity of petroleum products” on the ground, the ministry said, adding that any apparent tightness in pockets stems from “arbitrage”, not supply constraints.
The government said state-run OMCs are absorbing losses of about Rs 550 crore per day on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG to shield retail consumers from full international price pass-through amid volatility linked to West Asia tensions.
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