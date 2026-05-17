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Petrol-Diesel prices rise after four years amid West Asia crisis: How fuel prices have climbed since 2014, complete details here

Petrol-Diesel prices rise after four years amid West Asia crisis: How fuel prices have climbed since 2014, complete details here

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the hike, saying the public was being forced to pay for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration's mistakes.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: India has now started facing the impact of the continuous rise in crude oil prices in the international market. On May 15, the Modi government increased the prices of petrol and diesel. The government has hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre and CNG prices by Rs 2, putting considerable pressure on the pockets of common people.

However, it is important to note that this is not the first time such a sharp increase in fuel prices has been witnessed. Over the last 12 years, from 2014 till now, petrol and diesel prices have surged several times. Let’s take a look at the graph of these price hikes.

Also Read: LPG cylinder PRICE HIKE: How it will impact Zomato, Swiggy orders, eating at restaurants, cafes to get costlier

Year Petrol Price (Average) Diesel Price (Average) 2014 ₹71.41 ₹55.49 2015 ₹66.29 ₹52.28 2016 ₹63.02 ₹46.43 2017 ₹68.09 ₹57.35 2018 ₹74.63 ₹65.93 2019 ₹73.13 ₹66.71 2020 ₹69.59 ₹62.29 2021 ₹90.40 ₹80.73 2022 ₹96.72 ₹89.62 2026 ₹97.77 ₹90.67

It is also worthy to note that it is after 2022; petrol and diesel prices have increased again on May 15, 2026, after a gap of five years. In 2014, petrol prices in several cities across the country were around Rs 70–75 per litre. By 2021–22, prices had crossed the Rs 100 mark. Now, the fresh price hike in 2026 has once again increased concerns among common people.

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Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3, CNG by Rs 2

The Modi government has increased the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre for the first time in more than four years, as surging global crude prices following the Iran war forced state-run fuel retailers to pass on part of their mounting losses after months of holding rates steady through key state elections.

The increase pushed petrol prices in New Delhi to Rs 97.77 per litre from Rs 94.77, while diesel rose to Rs 90.67 from Rs 87.67, according to industry sources. Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were also raised by Rs 2 per kg in cities including Delhi and Mumbai. CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 79.09 per kg, and in Mumbai it costs Rs 84. However, prices of both natural gas piped into household kitchens for cooking, called piped natural gas, as well as domestic cooking gas LPG, remained unchanged.

Global crude prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.

Congress Slams Modi Government:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the hike, saying the public was being forced to pay for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration’s mistakes. “Ghalti Modi sarkaar ki, keemat janta chukayegi (The public will pay the price for the Modi government’s mistake),” Gandhi said in a post on X. “The Rs 3 shock has already arrived, the rest of the ‘vasooli’ (recovery) will be done in instalments.”

BJP, however, defended the decision, saying the government had shielded consumers from the global oil shock for more than two months and implemented only a “limited and calibrated” increase of 3.2-3.4 per cent. Prices have remained on freeze since April 2022, but for a one-off reduction by Rs 2 a litre each on petrol and diesel in March 2024, just before Lok Sabha elections. Rates were last hiked in April 2022.

Petrol in Mumbai now costs Rs 106.68 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 93.14 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol now costs Rs 108.74 per litre and diesel Rs 95.13, while in Chennai, prices increased to Rs 103.67 for petrol and Rs 95.25 for diesel.

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