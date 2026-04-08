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Petrol, Diesel Price breakdown: Heres how much a consumer pays tax on one litre of petrol, diesel; excise tax is...

Petrol, Diesel Price breakdown: Here’s how much a consumer pays tax on one litre of petrol, diesel; excise tax is…

What is the price of petrol today? How much tax do consumers pay per litre of petrol and diesel?

The current crisis involving petrol, diesel, and LPG continues to cause significant disruption to everyday activities. Global political unrest and disruptions to supply chains are causing immense pressure on energy markets, resulting in fluctuating fuel prices globally, which has increased consumer concern. Amid the West Asia crisis and rising crude oil prices, the Finance Ministry in March reduced special excise duty on petroleum products to keep petrol and diesel prices stable. The duty on petrol has been cut from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre, while diesel duty has been reduced from Rs 10 to zero.

The Finance ministry, in a notification dated March 26, cut excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 a litre, from Rs 13 a litre earlier, while the levy on diesel has been slashed to nil from Rs 10 earlier. “In the said notification, I. in the Table, – (i) against Sl. No. 1, in column (4), for the entry, the entry “Rs. 3 per litre” shall be substituted; (ii) against Sl. No. 2, in column (4), for the entry, the entry “Nil” shall be substituted. II. after the Table, the following shall be inserted, namely: – “2. Nothing contained in this notification shall apply to the goods cleared for export,” the order read.

India’s oil marketing companies are feeling the strain as petrol and diesel prices have remained constant, despite a 50% increase in international crude oil prices since February 28, when the US and Israel began attacking Iran, prompting a retaliation by Tehran. Earlier this month, international oil prices reached $119 a barrel, but have since declined to around $100 a barrel.

Earlier today, Global crude oil prices plunged sharply up to 20 per cent, after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran that includes a pledge to restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway at the heart of the world’s most acute energy crisis in decades.

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According to the news agency IANS report, the international benchmark Brent crude futures shed nearly 16 per cent or $17.39 to $91.88, hitting an intraday low, while US WTI crude declined almost 20 per cent or $21.90 to $91.05. The US-Israel-Iran conflict has been paused for two weeks after approximately 40 days of hostilities that began in February.

How are petrol and diesel taxed in India?

According to the rates on April 8, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Noida is Rs 95.12, Rs 95.51 in Gurgaon and Rs 102.96 in Bangalore.

Which components make up the tax on fuel per litre?

With petrol and diesel prices in sharp focus, it is important to understand that the retail cost of auto fuels is made up of multiple components. These include central excise duty, state VAT, and dealer commission, all of which significantly influence the final price paid by consumers. Here’s a detailed look at how petrol and diesel are taxed in India.

Tax Component Amount (₹ per litre) Basic Excise Tax 1.40 Special Additional Excise Tax 13.00 Agricultural and Infrastructure Development Cess 2.50 Road and Infrastructure Cess 5.00 Total Taxes 21.90

Based on the most recent info from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), before taxes were slashed on petroleum, there were approximately Rs 21.90 of assorted taxes per litre of petrol paid to government; this included: Basic Excise Tax; Rs 1.40 – Excuse for special added tax; Rs 13.00; Excuse for agricultural and infrastructure development tax; Rs 2.50; Excuse road and infrastructure excise tax – Rs 5.00.

Following the changes, the overall excise tax on petrol will be Rs 11.90 per litre. And on diesel, this will be Rs 17.80 per litre. This includes Rs 1.80 as basic excise duty, Rs 13 as special additional excise duty, Rs 4 for the agriculture and infrastructure development cess, and Rs 2 for the road and infrastructure cess.

Following the revision, the central excise duty on diesel has been reduced to Rs 7.80 per litre. In different states of the country, there are different rates of VAT on the sale of petrol and diesel. For example, in Delhi, the VAT on petrol is Rs 15.40 per litre and on diesel is Rs 12.30 per litre, according to the latest data provided by IOCL, as reported by LiveMint.

Similarly, in Mumbai, VAT on petrol is 25% and on diesel is 21%; in Kolkata, the VAT rates for both fuels are 25% and 17%, respectively; and in Chennai, the VAT on petrol is 13% and on diesel is 11%.

Tax Component Amount (₹ per litre) Basic Excise Duty 1.80 Special Additional Excise Duty 13.00 Agriculture & Infrastructure Development Cess 4.00 Road & Infrastructure Cess 2.00 Total Taxes 17.80

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil flows, has been at the centre of the conflict. Iran had restricted passage for several weeks, contributing to rising prices and supply concerns. Markets had been on edge ahead of Trump’s deadline for Iran to reach a deal, with traders fearing a major escalation could disrupt shipments across the Gulf and send prices sharply higher. Oil prices had surged in recent weeks amid fears that the strait could be closed or severely restricted

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