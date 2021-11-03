New Delhi: In a major relief for countrymen ahead of Diwali, Government of India announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow, reports news agency ANI.Also Read - TV Industry Diwali Bash: Ada Khan To Aly Goni, Tv Celebrities Who Were Spotted At Diwali Parties | Watch Video

The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season, government sources were quoted saying. Furthermore, states have been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

In recent months, crude oil prices have witnessed a global upsurge. Consequently, domestic prices of petrol & diesel had increased in recent weeks exerting inflationary pressure. The world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy: Ministry of Finance

Govt of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol & diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements: Ministry of Finance

Govt of India has taken a significant decision of reducing central excise duty on petrol & diesel by Rs 5 & Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow… States are also urged to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol & diesel to give relief to consumers: Finance Ministry