New Delhi: In line with the decision of the Central government to significantly reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 22 states/Union Territories (UT) have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on fuel to give relief to consumers. However, there are 14 states/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in petrol and diesel.
List of States That Are Yet to Cut VAT on Petrol and Diesel
- Maharashtra
- Delhi
- West Bengal
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Andhra Pradesh
- Kerala
- Meghalaya
- Andaman And Nicobar
- Chhattisgarh
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
On the other hand, BJP-ruld states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana announced cuts in VAT on the eve of Diwali, a few hours after the Centre's decision to cut excise on petrol and diesel prices.
Full list of states that have cut VAT in Petrol And Diesel
- Karnataka
- Gujarat
- Uttar Pradesh
- Himachal Pradesh
- Madhya Pradesh
- Haryana
- Tripura
- Goa
- Uttarakhand
- Nagaland
- Mizoram
- Manipur
- Assam
- Chandigarh
- Bihar
- Jammu and Kashmir
The most reduction in petrol prices has been taken in Karnataka followed by Puducherry and Mizoram. The prices of petrol in these states come down by Rs 13.35, Rs 12.85 and Rs 12.62 respectively. For Diesel, the most reduction has been undertaken by Karnataka, leading to price coming down by Rs 19.49 per litre, followed by Puducherry and Mizoram.