New Delhi: In line with the decision of the Central government to significantly reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 22 states/Union Territories (UT) have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on fuel to give relief to consumers. However, there are 14 states/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in petrol and diesel.Also Read - Reduce VAT on Petrol, Diesel in MP Like Other States: Cong

List of States That Are Yet to Cut VAT on Petrol and Diesel

Maharashtra

Delhi

West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Meghalaya

Andaman And Nicobar

Chhattisgarh

Punjab

Rajasthan

On the other hand, BJP-ruld states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana announced cuts in VAT on the eve of Diwali, a few hours after the Centre’s decision to cut excise on petrol and diesel prices. Also Read - THESE States Reduce VAT on Petrol, Diesel After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut | Full List Here

Full list of states that have cut VAT in Petrol And Diesel Also Read - After Centre, These States Bring Festive Cheers to Common Man, Reduce Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel | Full List Here

Karnataka

Gujarat

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Tripura

Goa

Uttarakhand

Nagaland

Mizoram

Manipur

Assam

Chandigarh

Bihar

Jammu and Kashmir

The most reduction in petrol prices has been taken in Karnataka followed by Puducherry and Mizoram. The prices of petrol in these states come down by Rs 13.35, Rs 12.85 and Rs 12.62 respectively. For Diesel, the most reduction has been undertaken by Karnataka, leading to price coming down by Rs 19.49 per litre, followed by Puducherry and Mizoram.