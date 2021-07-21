New Delhi: Consumer may expect a Petrol, Diesel Price Cut Relief over the next few days. This may happen as Oil marketing companies (OMC) have started evaluating the dip in global oil prices and resultant impact on fuel prices India, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Petrol Price Goes Up Today, Diesel Rate Cut; City-Wise Fuel Rates

Petrol Price In Delhi, Mumbai Today, Diesel Price Today