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Petrol, diesel price hike big update: Fuel prices expected to increase before this date

Petrol, diesel price hike big update: Fuel prices expected to increase before this date

Despite the global oil crisis, India has largely kept fuel prices stable, with the government and OMCs bearing much of the burden.

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 2: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: X)

Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Amid the escalating tension in West Asia, fuel prices in India are expected to be hiked before May 15 as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are facing huge losses of approx. Rs 30,000 crore per month, India Today reported, citing sources. The pressure has increased after crude oil prices jumped from around USD 70 to USD 126 per barrel due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

“OMCs are facing under-recoveries of nearly 30,000 crore per month,” sources told India Today.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 07: Crude Oil, Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Government, OMCs Absorbing Fuel Burden Despite Global Crude Oil Surge

Despite the global oil shock, the central government has kept the prices of petrol and diesel stable, absorbing the major portion of the burden. Sources stated that the government and OMCs are absorbing up to Rs 24 per litre on petrol.

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It is to be noted that the global crude oil prices increased by nearly USD70 per barrel to reach around USD 126 per barrel in recent weeks. The major reason was concerns over supply disruptions, shipping risks and ongoing instability in West Asia. The ongoing war has also disrupted Strait of Hormuz, through which a major portion of the world’s oil supply passes, triggering a wider energy shock.

Petrol, Diesel Prices May Rise By Rs 4-5 Per Litre

If the hike is approved by the central government, fuel prices in the country are expected to increase by Rs 4-5 per litre. The LPG gas cylinder prices may witness a hike of Rs 40-50 (per cylinder).

If approved, this would be the first major revision in fuel prices in nearly four years.

Also Read: US petrol prices surge rapidly for first time since 2022 as ceasefire talks fail; know what’s happening amid West Asia tensions

OMCs, Government Absorbed Massive Losses As Crude Prices Surged

When the crude oil prices were at their peak, central government OMCs were absorbing the burden, which was nearly Rs 24 per litre on petrol and Rs 30 per litre on diesel.

Even after centre’s major relief on excise duty, OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have suffered losses of nearly Rs 30,000 crore per month.

Government Monitors West Asia Situation As India Diversifies Crude Imports To Manage Fuel Supply

To tackle the situation and fulfil the country’s needs, the Centre diversified its crude imports by sourcing larger volumes from Russia, the US, and West Africa. The oil refineries had been instructed to operate at 100 percent capacity to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies.

The government is closely monitoring developments amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

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