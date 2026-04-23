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Petrol Diesel Price Hike: Will Petrol, Diesel rates be hiked post state elections? Centre issues statement- Fact Check

Petrol Diesel Price Hike: Will Petrol, Diesel rates be hiked post state elections? Centre issues statement- Fact Check

Will Petrol, Diesel rates be hiked post state elections? Centre releases big statement.

Will Petrol, Diesel rates be hiked post state elections? Centre says, 'no such...

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday dismissed reports claiming a hike in petrol and diesel prices post-elections. Terming it “fake”, the Ministry reiterated that fuel rates remain unchanged. In a post on X, previously Twitter, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said,” There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government. Such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading.”

“In fact, India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices haven’t increased in the last 4 years. Govt of India and Oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices,”

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