New Delhi: In 13th hike since March 22, Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 9.20 per litre, according to the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi at Rs 104.61 per litre and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise). In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 105.60 and Rs 93.30 for one litre of diesel. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre at Rs 119.67 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 103.92 (increased by 85 paise).

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 110.09 and Rs 100.18 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 114.28 (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is Rs 99.02 (increased by 80 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 110.25 and one litre of diesel will cost Rs 94.01.

Petrol and diesel rates had reached an all-time high in India last year, but were reduced after the central government cut excise duty on fuel rates. However, prices have been rising since March 22 again after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Market experts believe that petrol and diesel prices are expected to rise by Rs 12 to Rs 15 a litre as OMCs are looking to cover up the losses that they had to incur due to the Russia-Ukraine war. “Fuel prices need to be increased by Rs 15 a litre for fuel retailers to break even,” news agency PTI quoted industry sources as saying.