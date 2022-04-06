New Delhi: Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and Disel prices were hikes yet again across the country on Wednesday, April 6. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 10 per litre.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue Upward Trend; 13th Hike In 15 Days. Check Latest Rates Here

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104. 61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 96.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol will now be sold at Rs 120.51 (increased by 84 paise), while diesel will cost Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise).

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Amid the price rise, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday defended the central government over the issue of fuel price hike comparing it with that of other countries.Fuel prices hiked in India are 1/10th of prices hiked in other countries.