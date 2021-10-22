New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today hiked simultaneously pushing the fuel rates to record high levels across India. With this, oil marketing companies have now increased the fuel prices for three consecutive days. On Friday, petrol price in Delhi is at Rs 106.89 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 95.62 a litre after a rise of 35 paise respectively. In Mumbai, petrol rate has soared to Rs 112.78 per litre and diesel price is Rs 103.63.Also Read - World Bank Makes Big Statement, Says Global Oil Prices Won't Decline Until 2023

Petrol, Diesel Prices in India

Petrol price in Chennai is at Rs 103.92 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 99.92 a litre. In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 107.45 per litre and diesel rate is 98.73 a litre.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, both petrol and diesel rates have crossed Rs 100-mark. Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs 111.18 per litre and diesel rate is at Rs 104.32 a litre. In Bengaluru, petrol rate is Rs 110.61 per litre and diesel price is Rs 101.49 a litre.

Apart from Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 per litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre mark across the country a few months earlier, according to an IANS report.

In terms of price movement, diesel rates have increased on 21 out of the last 27 days taking up its retail price by Rs 6.75 per litre in Delhi. The petrol prices were raised on 18 of the previous 23 days taking up its pump price by Rs 5.35 per litre, the IANS report said.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude continues to hover around USD 84 per barrel mark.

Since September 5 when both petrol and diesel prices were started to be revised, the rate of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, as per an IANS report.