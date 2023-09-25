Home

Business

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked in Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra: Check Fuel Price in Your State

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked in Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra: Check Fuel Price in Your State

As per the updates of Indian Oil companies, petrol became costlier by 43 paise and diesel by 40 paise in Bihar. Petrol became costlier by 47 paise and diesel by 43 paise in Rajasthan. Moreover, petrol and diesel have also become expensive in Punjab, Maharashtra and Goa.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

New Delhi: Even as the petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in several places, some cities on Monday witnessed hike in the fuel price. Petrol and diesel prices, however, vary from state to state depending on several factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Trending Now

Petrol became costlier by 43 paise and diesel by 40 paise in Bihar. Petrol became costlier by 47 paise and diesel by 43 paise in Rajasthan. Moreover, petrol and diesel have also become expensive in Punjab, Maharashtra and Goa.

You may like to read

Fuel Price in Various Cities

On the other hand, petrol became cheaper in Madhya Pradesh by 27 paise and diesel by 24 paise. Petrol also became cheaper by Rs 37 and diesel by Rs 35 in Haryana. Petrol and diesel have become cheaper in Chhattisgarh as well.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol in Mumbai is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis and the rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Change?

The fuel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily. These fuel rates, however, change from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, Diesel Prices on Phone?

The customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES