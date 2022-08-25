Shillong: The prices of petrol and diesel in the northeastern state of Meghalaya have been hiked by the state government with effect from Thursday, informed the state’s taxation minister James PK Sangma. The minister announced that the tax on petrol was 13.5 per cent or Rs 11 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 13.5 per cent or Rs 12.50 per litre, whichever is higher. Meanwhile, the tax on diesel was 5 per cent or Rs 4 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 5 per cent or Rs 5.50 per litre, whichever is higher, he added.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Go Up As Oil Companies Incur Huge Losses

“As you may be aware that the state of Assam has hiked the rates of petrol and diesel. To commensurate this, the state government here also revises its rate of petrol and diesel to take advantage of the price difference,” Sangma said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved the changes. Also Read - Do You Know About The Unheard Tales Of Wari Chora Village In Meghalaya? See Spectacular Images

Accordingly, the rate of petrol in Byrnihat would now be Rs 95.1 per litre and in Shillong, it would be Rs 96.83. Diesel would cost Rs 83.5 per litre in Byrnihat and in Shillong, it would be Rs 84.72, he said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to extend the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC) to decide on the pay structure of judicial officers, including post-retirement benefits and allowances for all categories.

Meghalaya’s state cabinet also approved a proposal of the Education Department on the amendment of the Directorate of Educational Research and Training Service Rules, 2012.