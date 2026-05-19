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Petrol, diesel PRICES HIKED for second time in week: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday. This marks the second hike within a week.

Published date india.com Published: May 19, 2026 8:30 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Petrol, diesel PRICES HIKED for second time in week: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Other Cities | Image: ANI

Petrol, Diesel Prices: In a major blow to the common man, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Tuesday increased the prices of petrol and diesel by around 90 paise per litre, marking the second fuel price hike in less than a week. Following the fresh hike, petrol prices in the national capital rose to Rs 98.64 per litre; earlier, it was Rs 97.77, while diesel prices increased to Rs 91.58 per litre from Rs 90.67.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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