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Petrol, diesel PRICES HIKED for second time in week: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Other Cities

Petrol, diesel PRICES HIKED for second time in week: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday. This marks the second hike within a week.

Petrol, diesel PRICES HIKED for second time in week: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Other Cities | Image: ANI

Petrol, Diesel Prices: In a major blow to the common man, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Tuesday increased the prices of petrol and diesel by around 90 paise per litre, marking the second fuel price hike in less than a week. Following the fresh hike, petrol prices in the national capital rose to Rs 98.64 per litre; earlier, it was Rs 97.77, while diesel prices increased to Rs 91.58 per litre from Rs 90.67.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from a fuel pump as diesel prices increased by 91 paise per litre and petrol by 87 paise per litre. Diesel in Delhi hiked to Rs 91.58 per litre, and Petrol hiked to Rs 98.64 per litre pic.twitter.com/0Z8q0Nwx72 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

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