New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today increased across the country. Oil marketing companies have hiked the fuel rates simultaneously for the seventh consecutive day pushing the prices to a record high during Navratri this year. In Delhi, rates of petrol and diesel have gone up by 30 paise and 35 paise respectively. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 29 paise and 37 paise.

Petrol Price, Diesel Rate Today

Following the Monday’s hike, petrol price in the national capital is at Rs 104.44 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 93.17 a litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 110.41 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 101.03 a litre.

Petrol price in Kolkata has gone up to Rs 105.09 per litre and diesel can be purchased at Rs 96.28 a litre. In Chennai, you can buy petrol at Rs 101.79 per litre and diesel will cost you Rs 97.59 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in many states, pinching the common man’s pocket, as per an IANS report.

Fuel at Fire

There has been a constant rise in the prices of petrol and diesel for the past seven days and the rates are soaring all-time high. The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on October 4, 2021 but saw a daily hike after that, the IANS report says.

While diesel prices have now increased on 15 out of the last 18 days, petrol rates have also gone up on 12 of the previous 14 days. Fuel prices in the country have been hovering at record levels on account of more than 40 increases in its retail rates since April this year.

Crude price has been on a surge, rising over three year high level of over USD 80 a barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9- USD 10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, according to the IANS report.

Notably, under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices becomes effective from morning at 6 a.m, the IANS report says.