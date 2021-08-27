New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) today decided to keep Petrol, Diesel price unchanged in India. This is the third consecutive day without price revision. Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continued to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel Rs 88.92 a litre. Across the country as well fuel prices remained unchanged today, as per IANS report.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 LIVE Updates Day 3: Archer Rakesh Kumar 8th After 30 Arrows
Petrol Price Today, Diesel Rate
Also Read - NTA NEET 2021: Chorus to Postpone Medical Entrance Exams Grows, #shiftNEETUG Trends On Twitter Also Read - IND vs ENG: Indian Bowlers Tried Their Socks Off But Didn't Get Help From Wicket, Says Dawid Malan
- The fluctuation of global oil prices around the lower end of USD70 a barrel-mark has ensured relief for the Indian fuel consumers who have been spared of any hike in petrol and diesel prices by the Oil marketing companies (OMC), IANS reported.
- After falling, global crude oil prices had firmed up over the past week to cross USD72 a barrel-mark. It has fallen again to around USD71 a barrel-mark over concerns on demand downside with a fresh rise in Covid cases and more oil flowing into the market from countries such as Mexico, as per IANS report.
- Before price revision for auto fuel again began this month, its rates had been static for 35 days between July 18 and August 21, IANS report says.
- This pause in prices came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital, the IANS report says.