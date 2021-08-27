New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) today decided to keep Petrol, Diesel price unchanged in India. This is the third consecutive day without price revision. Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continued to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel Rs 88.92 a litre. Across the country as well fuel prices remained unchanged today, as per IANS report.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 LIVE Updates Day 3: Archer Rakesh Kumar 8th After 30 Arrows

