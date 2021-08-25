New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices today remained unchanged as oil marketing companies decided to go on pause mode to see global developments in the oil markets before any further revision. This has come after cuts in petrol and diesel prices, as per IANS report.Also Read - Gujarat Man Seals Private Parts Using Adhesive Instead of Condom During Intercourse, Dies
Petrol, Diesel Price Today in India
- In Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel for Rs 88.92 a litre, as per IANS report.
- Across the country as well fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, as per IANS report.
- Global crude oil prices have fallen on past few days but has again firmed up over USD 70 a barrel now. With more barrels set to enter the markets next month and demand conditions remain fluctuating, there may be downward pressure on crude again.
- The pump prices of auto fuels were static since July 18, as per IANS report.
- The long price pause for auto fuels came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.