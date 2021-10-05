New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices across the country today touched record high levels after oil marketing companies (OMCs) decided to increase the fuel rates. Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel becomes costlier by 30 paise a litre on Tuesday. Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday after the pump prices of both fuels rose simultaneously for four consecutive days.Also Read - Petrol Price Hiked by Rs 1.25, Diesel Costlier by Rs 2.15 in Last 10 Days; Check Today's Rate

Petrol, Diesel Price Today

Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 102.64 per litre and diesel rate is 91.07 a litre. Petrol price is Mumbai is Rs 108.67 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 98.80 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is Rs 100.23 per litre and diesel price in Rs 95.69 a litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 103.36 per litre and diesel price is Rs 94.17 a litre.

Notably, benchmark crude prices yesterday settled at a tad lower level of USD 79 a barrel now after shooting over a three-year high level of USD 80 a barrel early last week, as per an IANS report.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5, but oil companies finally raised the pump prices last week on Tuesday given a spurt in the product prices lately. It has now followed diesel with regular hikes in prices for the last four days before the pause on Monday, the IANS report says. Also Read - How Petrol, Diesel Price Hikes Are Pinching Hard on Common Man's Pocket; Details Here

The OMCs had earlier preferred to maintain their watch prices on global oil situation before making any revision in rates. This is the reason why the petrol prices were not revised earlier for the last three weeks. But extreme volatility in global oil price movement has now pushed OMCs to effect the increase, the IANS report. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices at All-Time High; Check City-Wise Rates