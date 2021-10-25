New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies today decided to keep Petrol and diesel prices unchanged after hiking fuel rates for five consecutive days. Petrol and diesel rates have already touched their highest ever levels across the country hitting the wallet of the common man ahead of Diwali. Petrol price in Delhi has reached Rs 107.59 a litre while diesel rate is hovering at Rs 96.32. In Mumbai petrol price has now risen to Rs 113.47 per litre while diesel rate is at Rs 104.47 a litre, the highest among all metros, IANS reported quoting state-owned fuel retailers.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Surge To All-Time High After Record Hike; Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Meanwhile, petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 108.11 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 99.43 a litre. In Chennai, petrol price is at Rs 104.52 per litre and diese rate is Rs 100.59 a litre.

The fuel prices remained static on Monday and Tuesday last week but were increased risen for five straight days between Wednesday and Sunday. Prior to that, there was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

While diesel price has been increased 24 out of the last 30 days, petrol price was hiked on 21 occasions in the previous 26 days.

Petrol and diesel prices may be increased further as international benchmark crude oil rates have been on a surge rising over a three year high level of over USD 85.5 a barrel as global demand remains firm. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.