Petrol in Noida Available at Rs 96.79 Per Litre, Diesel At Rs 89.96: Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.58 in Ghaziabad and diesel is Rs 89.75 per litre.

New Delhi: Even as the commercial LPG prices have been slashed by Rs 158 across the country, the petrol and diesel prices remained the same on September 1 as the oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged across major cities, with minor changes made only in case of select places. Notably, the fuel rates have stayed the same since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel prices was made.

Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have been experiencing the same fuel price for the past one year. However, these fuel rates vary from state to state depending on factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges and local taxes.

Check Fuel Prices in Various Cities

As per the latest price updates, petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel has become Rs 89.96 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre. Petrol in Patna is being sold at Rs 107.24 and diesel at Rs 94.04 per litre. Petrol has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per litre Port Blair.

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis in the country.

Why Fuel Prices Change From State To State?

The latest fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily and these prices vary from state to state mainly because of several factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, Diesel Prices on Phone?

Customers can check the oil prices through SMS. Indian Oil customers can check the information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can check the price by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. The HPCL consumers can check the fuel price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

