Petrol Available at Rs 96.72 Per Litre in Delhi: Check Fuel Rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

In Delhi, petrol is available at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at 89.62 per litre. The price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is 94.27 per litre.

The price of petrol is 102.63 per litre and diesel is 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

New Delhi: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained the same for the past one year. And the fuel prices across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have remained the same for August 18. However, it should be noted that no specific announcement has been made by the Central Government regarding the change in fuel price. The petrol and diesel rates are generally announced at 6 AM every day so that customers can get updated daily.

Fuel Prices in Different Cities

In a similar manner, the price of petrol is 102.63 per litre and diesel is 94.24 per litre in Chennai. Whereas in Kolkata, petrol is 106.03 and diesel is 92.76 per litre.

On August 17, petrol in Noida was available at Rs 96.79 and diesel was Rs 89.96 per litre. Petrol price was Rs 96.58 per litre and Rs 89.75 per liter of diesel in Ghaziabad. Petrol in Lucknow was available at Rs 96.57 and diesel at Rs 89.76 per liter. In Patna, petrol was being sold at Rs 107.27 and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter.

Notably, the fuel prices the country are regulated by the Central government and is impacted by factors such as excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. The Centre also manages the collection of excise duty, while individual states oversee the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

How to Get Fuel Price Update

You can easily find out the prices of petrol and diesel in your city. For this, you have to visit the website of oil marketing companies or send an SMS. If you are an Indian Oil customer, you can send an SMS to 9224992249 with RSP followed by city code and if you are a BPCL customer, you can send an SMS to 9223112222 by writing RSP.

