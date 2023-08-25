Home

Petrol Prices Slashed in Noida: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Other Cities

The prices of petrol and diesel remained the same across the country for August 25. Major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai did not see much change in the fuel prices.

It should be noted that the last country-wide change in fuel rates was done on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. After this, several states have reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel.

It should be noted that the last country-wide change in fuel rates was done on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. After this, several states have reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel.

As per the government oil companies, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.65 a litre in Noida after falling 27 paise and diesel also fell by 25 paise and reached Rs 89.80 a litre. In a similar manner in UP’s Lucknow, petrol became cheaper by 11 paise to Rs 96.47 a litre and diesel fell by 10 paise to Rs 89.91 a litre.

In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, petrol became costlier by 5 paise and is being sold at Rs 108.48 a litre, while diesel has gone up by 5 paise to Rs 93.72 a litre.

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Likewise, petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Check Fuel Prices in Major Cities

Bengaluru : Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre Chandigarh : Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre Chennai : Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Gurugram : Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre Kolkata : Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Lucknow : Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre Mumbai : Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre New Delhi : Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

Why Fuel Prices Vary From State To State?

The fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM every day. These fuel prices, however, vary from state to state depending on factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Through SMS?

Consumers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can receive information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Moreover, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HP Price and their city code to 9222201122.

