Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed in Bihar, Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala: Check Fuel Rates in Your State

Petrol became cheaper by 47 paise and diesel by 44 paise in Bihar and the price of petrol has come down by 48 paise and that of diesel by 43 paise in Rajasthan.

Petrol became costlier by 59 paise and diesel by 57 paise in Goa.

New Delhi: The prices of petrol and diesel remained the same on Tuesday across major cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Notably, these cities have been witnessing same fuel price for the past one year or so. The petrol and diesel price – be it new or constant — are announced at 6 AM daily. However, these fuel rates vary from state to state for various factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol Price Slashed in These States

For the general information, the petrol became cheaper by 47 paise and diesel by 44 paise in Bihar. The price of petrol has come down by 48 paise and that of diesel by 43 paise in Rajasthan. Fall in the prices of petrol and diesel is also being seen in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

Fuel Prices Rise in These States

However, petrol became costlier by 59 paise and diesel by 57 paise in Goa. The price of petrol and diesel has also increased by 49 paise in Gujarat. In the similar manner, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 21 paise in Haryana.

Fuel Rates in Major Cities

Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre in Delhi. Petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices in India and it is being done on daily basis as the rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Defer Across Cities?

The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state for various reasons such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Through SMS?

Customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can check the information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can check fuel rates by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Similarly, HPCL consumers can check petrol price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

