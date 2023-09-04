Home

Petrol Price Slashed by Rs 1.01 in Maharashtra: Check Fuel Rates in Your States

Part from Maharashtra, prices of petrol and diesel have also been slashed in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh.

Petrol has also become cheaper by 48 paise and diesel by 45 paise in West Bengal.

New Delhi: Even as the fuel prices remained the same across major cities in the country, there is a slight drop in the petrol price in Maharashtra. Other cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai witnessed same fuel price on September 4. Notably, petrol and diesel prices are announced at 6 AM daily, however, these prices vary from state to state due to several factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol Price Slashed in These States

Customers must note that there is a slight drop of Rs 1.01 in the price of petrol in Maharashtra. And the diesel prices have also been reduced by 97 paise. Petrol has also become cheaper by 48 paise and diesel by 45 paise in West Bengal. In the similar manner, the prices of petrol and diesel have also been slashed in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh.

Petrol Price Increased in These States

Petrol price has increased by 24 paise and diesel by 21 paise in Himachal Pradesh. Likewise, petrol price has increased by 22 paise and diesel by 21 paise in Jharkhand. In Uttar Pradesh also, there is an increase of 18 paise in the price of petrol and diesel.

Fuel Prices In Different Cities

Petrol in Delhi is available at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices in the country and revise the prices on daily basis. However, these fuel rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Change From State To State?

The revised fuel prices are announced at 6 AM daily and these petrol, diesel prices change from state to state depending on various factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, Diesel Prices on Phone?

Customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can check details by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can find more information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. The HPCL consumers can check details of the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

