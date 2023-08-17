Home

Petrol Available at Rs 97 Per Litre in Noida: Check Fuel Prices in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Other Cities

Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.58 per litre in Ghaziabad and diesel at Rs 89.75 per liter.

Petrol in Kolkata is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in the city.

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices remained the same on Thursday in several major cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Notably, the fuel prices vary from state to state depending on several factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes. The petrol and diesel rates for each day are generally announced at 6 AM daily.

In Noida, the petrol prices have been turning more volatile as prices of crude oil have been showing a firm trend. Petrol is being sold at Rs. 97.00 per litre in Noida. Diesel is being sold at Rs 89.96 per litre in the city.

In a similar manner, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.58 per litre in Ghaziabad and diesel at Rs 89.75 per liter.

Petrol in Lucknow is also being sold at Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre. However, in Patna, te petrol has become costly and is being sold at Rs 107.27 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre. Petrol has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per liter in Port Blair.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

On the other hand, petrol in Kolkata is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in the city.

How Fuel Prices Are Determined

The fuel prices in India are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. The fuel price revision is being done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

How You Can Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Through SMS

Customers can check petrol and diesel prices through SMS as well. Customers of Indian Oil can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. And the HPCL consumers can check the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

