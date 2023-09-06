Home

Petrol In Noida Is Available At Rs 96.59 Per Litre: Check Fuel Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre in Patna.

New Delhi: Petrol prices in several cities, including Noida, have been turning more volatile as prices of crude oil have been showing a firm trend. Petrol in Noida is available at Rs. 96.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.96 per litre on September 6. However, the prices of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Wednesday across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Notably, these fuel prices are announced at 6 AM daily. However, these fuel rates vary from state to state due to several factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, Diesel Prices in Various Cities

In Ghaziabad, petrol price becomes Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel has become Rs 89.75 per litre. Petrol has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre in Lucknow. In a similar manner, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre in Patna. Petrol in Bhopal is available at Rs 108.65 and diesel Rs 93.90 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per litre in Port Blair.

Currently, in Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Notably, major oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis. And these rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Oil Prices Change From State to State?

The fuel rates for each day are announced at 6 AM on daily basis. These oil rates vary from state to state due to various factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices on Phone

Oil customers can check the fuel prices through SMS. Indian Oil customers can check rates by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can check rates by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. The HPCL consumers can check rate by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

