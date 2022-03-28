New Delhi: For the sixth time in a week, petrol price on Monday was hiked by 30 paise a litre, while diesel rates were raised by 35 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to Rs 4-4.10 per litre. This is the sixth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.Also Read - Oscars 2022 Winners LIVE Announcement: Troy Kotsur Wins Best Actor in Supporting Role For CODA, Dune Records Highest Wins so Far - Check Winners' List

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.41 per litre as against Rs 99.11 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.42 per litre to Rs 90.77, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre at Rs 114.19 and Rs 98.50 (increased by 31 paise and 37 paise respectively).

In the first four four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre – the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On Sunday, petrol price went up by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise.In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 4 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.10.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about USD 30 per barrel.

The rate revision was expected soon after counting of votes on March 10 but it was put off by a couple of weeks.

The increase in retail price warranted from crude oil prices rising during the 137 day hiatus from around USD 82 per barrel to USD 120 is huge but state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.

Moody’s Investors Services last week stated that state retailers together lost around USD 2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period.

Oil companies “will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel,” according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

CRISIL Research said a Rs 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average USD 100 per barrel crude oil and Rs 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to USD 110-120.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement.