New Delhi: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today – Petrol and diesel prices Today increased once again. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised the fuel rates on Tuesday for the sixth time. Petrol price today was hiked by 27 paisa per litre and diesel price was increased by 30 paisa per litre.

Petrol Price in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata Today

Petrol price in Mumbai today is Rs 98.12 per litre. In Delhi, petrol price is Rs 91.80 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 93.68 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price today is 91.92 per litre.

Diesel Price in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai Today

Diesel price in Mumbai today is Rs 89.48 per litre. In Delhi, Diesel price is Rs 82.36 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 85.20 per litre. In Chennai, Diesel price is Rs 87.25 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today in India

Petrol price in several areas across India has crossed Rs 100-mark especially in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra’s Parbhani, petrol price is Rs 100.50 per litre, in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar is Rs 102.70 per litre, in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district is Rs 102.40 per litre.