New Delhi: Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel rates today were hiked again. In a bad news for common man, transporters, petrol price has been increased by 19 paise and diesel rate has gone up by 29 paise. Petrol price in Mumbai is approaching Rs 100. The petrol and diesel prices hikes come as oil marketing companies revised fuel after a gap of two days.

Petrol price rate in Mumbai today is Rs 99.32 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai today is Rs 91.01 per litre.

Petrol price today in Delhi is Rs 93.04 per litre, and diesel rate in the national capital is Rs 83.80 per litre.

Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 94.71 per litre. Diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 88.62 per litre.

Petrol rate in Kolkata is Rs 93.11 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 86.64 per litre.

Petrol price today in Noida is Rs 90.61 per litre. Diesel rate in Noida is Rs 84.04 per litre.

Petrol price today in Gurgaon is Rs 90.66 per litre. Diesel rate in Gurgaon is Rs 83.94 per litre.