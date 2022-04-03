New Delhi: Petrol, diesel prices were on Sunday once again hiked by 80 paise a litre each; taking the total increase in rates to Rs 8 a litre in less than two weeks. In Delhi, Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi is at Rs 103.41 per litre and Rs 94.67 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise) while in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre at Rs 118.41 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 102.64 (increased by 85 paise).Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 168 Trains Today

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre at Rs 108.96 (Increased by 75 paise) and Rs 99.04 and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 113.03 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 97.82 (increased by 80 paise).