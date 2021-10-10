New Delhi: Fuel prices were hiked across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. Among metros, Mumbai has the highest petrol price after an increase of 29 paise at Rs 110.12 per litre while a litre of diesel will cost Rs 100.66 today, up by Re 0.37.Also Read - Fuel Prices Hiked For 5th Consecutive Day: Petrol at Rs 109, Diesel at Rs 100. Check Price in Your City

In Delhi, the petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre, taking it to Rs 104.14. The price of diesel in the national capital has gone up to Rs 92.82 per litre with the hike in price by Re 0.35.

In Kolkata, petrol price rose by 28 paise to Rs 104.80 per litre, while diesel price rose by 35 paise to Rs 95.93 per litre.

Meanwhile, Chennai saw an increase in price of petrol by 26 paise to reach Rs 101.53 per litre while the price of diesel touched RS 97.26 per litre, up by 33 paise.

It was on June 14 that the price of petrol had crossed Rs 100. Since then, the price of petrol has been hiked by nearly Rs 10 per litre while the price of diesel has gone up significantly.

The price of premium petrol, the fuel with additives that is sold under different names by various petroleum companies, had already crossed Rs 100 before this.

The fuel prices have been on a rise since May 4, and the cumulative increase has been to the tune of above Rs 13 in prices of petrol and above Rs 11 of diesel.

The prices vary from state to state due to different rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) and also due to transportation charges from the nearest refinery.