Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 12, 2021: Fuel prices were hiked by oil marketing companies for the fourth consecutive day in a row today. While petrol price rose by 26-29 paise a litre, diesel price increased by 34-38 paise a litre in various cities in the country. Rates vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT) and freight. Take a look at diesel and petrol rates in four metro cities on February 11, 2021 below.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi 88.14 78.38 Mumbai 94.64 85.32 Chennai 90.44 83.52 Kolkata 89.44 81.96

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

Rates have risen as international oil prices touched USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, he had said.

Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.

Retail petrol rates have risen by Rs 18.26 per litre since mid-March 2020 after the government raised taxes by a record margin to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Diesel rates have gone up by Rs 15.74.

