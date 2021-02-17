Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel price have reached record highs in India with petrol rising another 2 paise, nearly touching Rs 90 per litre in Delhi (Rs 89.54 per litre), while price of diesel breached the Rs 79-mark (Rs 79.95 per litre) on Wednesday. Fuel prices have been incessantly rising for more than a week now with no respite. It must be noted that except for Delhi, petrol prices have crossed the Rs 90-mark in all metro cities. Also Read - Dressed Up Like PM Modi, This Man Went Around on a Bullock Cart Asking People if Fuel Prices Have Come Down

In Mumbai too, petrol price today inched closer to touching a three-digit figure, reaching an all-new high of Rs 95.75 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel in Mumbai costs Rs 86.98 as per this morning. Also Read - Fuel Price Hike: Petrol Inches Towards ₹100 in Mumbai, Prices May go up in Coming Days

Oil marketing companies calculate fuel prices in different states across the country based on differential Value Added Tax (VAT) levied by the state governments. In the last seven days, the price has gone up by Rs 2.31 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.16 a litre. Also Read - Petrol Prices Near ₹90/litre in Delhi, ₹100 in Mumbai. Check Rate In Your City

These are the fuel prices in major cities:

Name of City Petrol Diesel Delhi 89.54 79.95 Kolkata 90.78 83.54 Mumbai 96 86.98 Chennai 91.68 85.01 Bengaluru 92.54 84.75 Hyderabad 993.10 87.20 Patna 92.18 85.43 Lucknow 88.06 80.33 Jaipur 96.01 88.52 Gurugram 87.30 80.32

Reason behind diesel, petrol price hike

The current price rise is largely on account of steep increase in central taxes of petrol and diesel and firm crude prices. The Budget 2021 has also imposed a new agriculture infrastructure and development cess. However, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan has ruled out any cut in duty on petroleum products.

Petrol and diesel prices have increased 19 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 5.28 and Rs 5.48 per litre respectively so far this year.