New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again to take retail rates across the country to new record highs. In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of petrol rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.84/litre (up by Re 0.35) and Rs 111.77/litre (up by Re 0.34) respectively, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Re 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Re 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.77/litre (up by Re 0.34) and diesel costs Rs 102.52/litre (up by Re 0.37) today pic.twitter.com/cNqotF9rqA — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Also Read - 'You Must've Taken Free Vaccine, Where Will The Money Come From?': Minister on Rising Fuel Prices

Similarly, diesel, which was touted as 'common man's fuel' has also breached the 100-level mark in a dozen states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 102.52 a litre (up by Re 0.37); while in Delhi, it costs Rs 94.22 (up by Re 0.35). Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 105.84 94.57 Mumbai 111.77 102.52 Chennai 103.02 98.94 Kolkata 106.43 97.68

Since ending of a three-week long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 16th increase in petrol price and the 19th time that diesel rates have gone up. There was no change in fuel rates on October 12 and 13.

Why are prices rising?

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. This is because the international benchmark Brent crude is trading at USD 84.8 per barrel for the first time in seven years. A month back, Brent was trading at USD 73.51. Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel. Since then, diesel rates have gone up by Rs 5.6 per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 4.30 a litre. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 a litre during this period.