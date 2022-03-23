New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 80 paise for the second consecutive day on Wednesday since the Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) started the increase in petroleum products after more than four months of stable rates. In the national capital Delhi, prices were hiked to Rs 97 per litre for petrol from Rs 96.21, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 88.27 per litre to Rs 86.67, a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers showed. Besides, prices of both the transport fuels were raised in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai as well.Also Read - Petrol Diesel Prices: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

Check the latest rates below:-

Cities Petrol Price Delhi Rs 97.01 Rs 88.27 Mumbai Rs 111.67 Rs 95.85 Kolkata Rs 106.34 Rs 91.42 Chennai Rs 102.91 Rs 92.95

Why fuel rates have been hiked after a hiatus of 4 months?

Usually, in line with a 15-day rolling average of benchmark rates of petroleum products, the prices of fuel are changed daily. However, the prices had remained unchanged since November 2021 after the Centre announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. The fuel rates remained the same till the end of the state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur earlier this month.

But now, the oil marketing companies have hiked the petrol and diesel prices as there has been a sharp increase in the price of crude oil. For the unversed, the OMCs revise the transportation fuel cost based on various factors such as rupee to US Dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil and demand of fuel amongst others. Resultantly, the final price includes excise duty, value-added tax and dealer’s commission.

It was widely expected that the OMCs will revise the current prices due to high crude oil cost. Notably, the price of Brent crude has been hiked by 45 per cent to USD 118.5 per barrel. At present, India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements.

Will Prices Increase Further?

Dilip Parmar, Retail Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said that fuel prices could increase further looking at the current price movement in crude oil. “Currently, Brent crude oil prices are quoting at $119 per barrel rose more than $10 per barrel in two days as Indian basket of $108.25 per barrel on 18 March. Looking at the geopolitical uncertainties’ prices of crude oil are likely to head higher in the coming days”, Parmar said.