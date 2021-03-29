Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Monday, March 29. According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol was sold at Rs 90.78 per litre and diesel was at Rs 81.10 per litre in New Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 97.19 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 88.20 per litre, the highest among 4 metro cities. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed Again! Check Revised Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

The fuel prices were last revised on March 25, after remaining unchanged for 24 days consecutive days when they were at record highs.

Check petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

Name of City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 90.78 ₹ 81.10 Mumbai ₹ 97.19 ₹ 88.20 Chennai ₹ 92.77 ₹ 86.10 Kolkata ₹ 90.98 ₹ 83.98

Notably, prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state owing to the taxes that get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges. The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.