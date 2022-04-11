Petrol, Diesel Price | New Delhi: After rising 14 times in 18 days, fuel prices in India have remained stable for the fifth consecutive day, on April 11. The petrol price was hiked last on Wednesday by 80 paise. According to reports, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 105.41 per litre. The Diesel price, on the other hand, is Rs 96.67 per litre. The four and a half month-long hiatus ended on March 22. Since then, petrol and diesel prices have increased by at least Rs 10 per litre across India. However, the local rates vary depending upon the local taxes.Also Read - Good News For Home Buyers: Home Loan to Become Cheaper as RBI Relaxes Loan-to-Value Rules till March 2023

On crude oil prices, Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said, "On Friday, Crude oil prices recovered from their lows and settled on a positive note but on weekly basis price of oil has fallen for a second week. On Monday also in early Asian trading crude is trading at 2% negative after the hefty release of strategic reserves by many countries and as China lockdowns continued. However, the price is getting support lower as supply concerns from Russia due to the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine and strict sanctions imposed by western countries. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile to negative in today's session. Crude oil is having support at $92.80-$90.50 and resistance is at $98.20–100.50, In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs7,140-6,960; while resistance is at Rs7,550–7,770."

The impact of rising petrol and diesel prices has put consumers in a lurch. The transportation costs have been hiked, leaving consumer goods including vegetables costlier. The hit is not only being taken by the consumers but by the vendors also. They have to sell vegetables at an inflated price, leaving lower margins due to a fall in demand.

Petrol And Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Price In Your City Here