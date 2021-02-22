New Delhi: After the prices of petrol and rates rose consistently for nearly two weeks and touched new record highs, the rates have now been kept unchanged across metro cities for the second consecutive day. In the past 13 days, petrol prices have increased in the range of Rs 3.2 per litre (Kolkata) to Rs 3.63 a litre in Delhi. Also Read - Respite on Petrol, Diesel Price: West Bengal Govt Reduces Fuel Tax by Re 1/Litre

Here's the latest petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai as on February 22, 2021, Monday:

City Price Delhi Rs 90.58 Mumbai Rs 97.00 Kolkata Rs 91.78 Chennai Rs 92.59

On Monday, petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was at Rs 90.58, Rs 97.00, Rs 92.59, Rs 91.7 per litre, respectively, unchanged from the previous levels.

And here’s the latest diesel price in metros:

City Price Delhi Rs 80.97 Mumbai Rs 88.06 Kolkata Rs 84.56 Chennai Rs 85.98

On Monday, diesel prices also were unchanged and in the national capital, it was at Rs 80.97 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 88.06, Rs 85.98 and Rs 84.56 per litre, respectively, all same as Saturday and Sunday’s levels.

In the past few days, petrol and diesel prices increased with steep hikes, pinching the consumers harder, and drawing criticism for the government from several quarters along with the opposition.

The steepest hike in the past several months came on Saturday with oil marketing companies (OMCs) increasing the price of petrol and diesel by 39 paisa and 37 paisa per litre respectively in the national.

Across the country the surge in fuel prices off late has been in the range of 35-40 paisa per litre depending on the level of local taxes on the two petroleum products.

Premium petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra a few days back.