New Delhi: Prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital have hiked for the tenth day on Tuesday, breaking record-high levels in more than a year. Petrol prices in Delhi have been increased by 47 paise at Rs 76.73 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel now costs Rs 75.19 per litre, hiked by 57 paise.

Notably, fuel companies have been constantly revising fuel prices since June 7 after they returned to normal operations, to make up for the over-two-month break during coronavirus lockdown. During this time, petrol prices have increased by more than Rs 5, while diesel costs have gone up by Rs 6 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol will now retail at Rs 83.62 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 73.75. Prices in Kolkata have been revised as Rs 78.55 per litre for petrol and Rs 75.19 for diesel, and in Chennai as Rs 80.37 per litre for petrol, Rs 73.17 for diesel.

Besides, prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), required in aircraft, as well as liquified petroleum gas (LPG) have also been revised by state-run oil firms this morning.

Delhi sees an increase of Rs 5494.5/kilo litre, in Kolkata an increase of Rs 5480.62/kilo litre, in Mumbai an increase of 5494.5/kilo litre and in Chennai an increase of Rs 5670.33/kilo litre in the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

From today, ATF in Delhi costs Rs 39,069.87 per kilolitre, while in Kolkata it will cost Rs 44,024.10. In Mumbai, which has one of the busiest airports in the country, ATF will cost Rs 38,565.06 per kilolitre and in Chennai 40,239.63/kilo litre.

Prices have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.