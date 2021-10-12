New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today kept unchanged by oil marketing companies. This comes after fuel rates were hiked for seven consecutive days pushing the prices to a new record high. In spite of the pause in the revision of rates, petrol price in Delhi is at all-time high at Rs 104.44 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol will cost you Rs 110.41 a litre. Diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 101.03 per litre and in the national capital is at Rs 93.17 a litre.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Fuel Rates Hit Record High During Navratri

In Kolkata, petrol price is at Rs 105.09 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 96.28 a litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 101.79 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 97.59 a litre.

Diesel Hits Century

Diesel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre mark across the country a few months earlier, as per an IANS report.

Diesel price has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Leh, according to a PTI report.

There has been a constant rise in the prices of petrol and diesel for the past seven days and the rates soared at an all-time high. The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on October 4, 2021 but saw a hike after that, IANS reported.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices. The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel. Since then, diesel rates have gone up by Rs 4.35 per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 3.25, according to the PTI report.

Notably, prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.