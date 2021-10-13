New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today kept unchanged across the country even though the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures gained in the international market. The two consecutive days of pause in the revision of fuel rates provided much needed relief to consumers during Navratri and Durga Puja. Petrol price in Delhi is at Rs 104.44 per litre and diesel rate is 93.17 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol will cost you Rs 110.41 per litre. Diesel price is at Rs 101.03 a litre.Also Read - Petrol Price in Delhi at All-Time High, Diesel Crosses ₹100 in 11 States

In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 105.09 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 96.28 a litre. Petrol price in Chennai has touched Rs 101.79 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 97.59 a litre.

Petrol, Diesel Rates in India

The price pauses on Tuesday and Wednesday have come after fuel rates rose consistently for the past seven days taking the rates to all-time high levels. The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on October 4, but saw a hike after that, according to IANS report.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5, but oil companies finally raised the pump prices last week. Petrol prices have also risen on 12 of the previous 14 days taking up its pump price by Rs 3.25 per litre, the IANS report says.

Diesel prices have increased on 15 out of the last 18 days before Tuesday’s pause taking up its retail price by Rs 4.55 per litre in Delhi. The prices of diesel has increased between 20-30 paisa per litre so far, but since Wednesday it has been increasing by 35 paise per litre, as per the IANS report.

With diesel price rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier, the IANS report says.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures have advanced 0.29 per cent to USD 83.89 per barrel. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, according to IANS report says.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from 6 a.m, the IANS report says.