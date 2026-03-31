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Petrol Diesel Prices Today (March 31, 2026): Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities

Petrol Diesel Prices Today (March 31, 2026): Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices remain stable across major Indian cities on March 31, 2026, despite global crude oil volatility, offering temporary relief to consumers amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Petrol Diesel Price Today

Petrol and diesel prices in India did not see any hike on Friday, March 31, 2026. Oil marketing companies kept the fuel retail prices unchanged. Stay updated with the latest petrol and diesel price announcement via our smartphone app. You can also set a ‘Fuel Price Alert’ to get free notifications on fuel price revisions.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Hold Steady Despite Crude Rally

Crude oil prices are trading at high levels in international markets due to uncertainty in West Asia. Retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged with state-owned oil marketing companies refusing to hike rates further.

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Petrol Diesel Price Today (Track Latest Fuel Rates)

Petrol prices in Delhi and other metro cities remain under ₹100 per litre while diesel continues to rule below ₹95 in the national capital. Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged at all fuel stations for the fifth consecutive day today.

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Retail fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday –

Petrol Price Delhi: ₹94.77 per litre | Diesel Price Delhi: ₹87.67 per litre

Petrol Price Mumbai: ₹103.54 per litre | Diesel Price Mumbai: ₹90.03 per litre

Petrol Price Kolkata: ₹105.41 per litre | Diesel Price Kolkata: ₹92.02 per litre

Petrol Price Chennai: ₹100.80 per litre | Diesel Price Chennai: ₹92.39 per litre

Petrol Price Bengaluru: ₹102.96 per litre | Diesel Price Bengaluru: ₹90.99 per litre

Why Did Petrol-Diesel Prices Not Increase Today?

Due to several reasons, petrol and diesel prices are decided in India. First, it is affected by the cost of crude oil in the international market, and rupee-US dollar exchange rate also plays a vital role.

Petrol and diesel prices take into account variables like refinery cost, retailer commission, taxes, freight, and margin. While the international crude prices surged to a four-month high yesterday due to tensions in West Asia.

The fuel prices were expected to rise but OMCs have absorbed the hike and have not increased retail prices of petrol and diesel. The government had earlier cut excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by ₹10 per litre.

Private fuel retailers hike prices

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by private fuel retailers Nayara Energy by ₹2 per litre and ₹1 per litre respectively on Wednesday citing rising input costs. Petrol prices were increased by state-run oil marketing companies last time on 27 February by 35 paisa per litre while diesel prices were slashed by 10 paisa per litre.

Private retailers hike petrol diesel prices

Oil marketing companies could have reduced fuel prices last week when crude oil slipped but it did not happen. State-run oil marketing companies keep state fuel prices unchanged while Nayara Energy hikes prices.

Fuel Prices Could Rise Tomorrow?

India is keeping a close eye on developments in West Asia that have caused crude oil prices to skyrocket. OMCs are continuously monitoring crude oil prices amid geopolitical tension which have risen to a four-month high. Fuel prices could change soon if the crude prices continue to rise due to elevated geopolitical tension.

Conclusion

Diesel price in Delhi today is ₹87.67 per litre while petrol price today is ₹94.77 per litre. Retail petrol prices in India continue to remain under ₹100 in Delhi while diesel continues to trade below ₹95.

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