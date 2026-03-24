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Petrol, Diesel prices today (March 24, 2026): Check latest fuel rates in major cities amid global oil tensions

Petrol, Diesel prices today (March 24, 2026): Check latest fuel rates in major cities amid global oil tensions

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady across major cities despite global crude volatility. Check latest fuel rates, city-wise prices and key factors influencing fuel costs in India today.

Petrol, Diesel prices today (March 24, 2026)

Petrol and diesel prices today (March 24) remain steady across metros and major cities of India despite rising crude oil prices in the international market amid West Asia crisis. State-owned fuel retailers are bearing the brunt of rising crude oil prices at the international level so retail fuel prices do not get impacted suddenly.

Petrol Price Today & Diesel Price Today in India

Get here the latest and approximate price of petrol and diesel in major cities of India:

Petrol price in Delhi today: ₹94.77/litre Diesel price in Delhi today: ₹87.67/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai today: ₹103.50/litre Diesel price in Mumbai today: ₹90.03/litre

Petrol price in Chennai today: ₹100.80/litre Diesel price in Chennai today: ₹92.39/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata today: ₹105.41/litre Diesel price in Kolkata today: ₹92.02/litre

Petrol prices differ from state to state in India due to the variation in VAT and other local taxes.

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Why do fuel prices change in India?

Fuel prices in India change because of the following major factors:

1. Price of crude oil in the international market

2. Rupee-US dollar exchange rate

3. Central and state taxes

4. Dealer commission and distribution costs

India imports around 85% of its crude oil requirement. Any changes in international oil prices are quickly reflected in domestic fuel prices.

How are rising crude prices & Gulf crisis affecting fuel prices?

Rising crude oil prices because of Middle-East tensions are adding pressure on petrol and diesel prices. While petrol prices have edged higher marginally in the past few days for consumers buying fuel at retail pumps, diesel prices procured by bulk consumers from oil companies have risen sharply by almost ₹5 a litre, hurting industry.

At the same time, there has been no change in retail fuel prices to cushion consumers for now.

Will Petrol & Diesel Prices increase in your state?

A proposal to levy cess of up to ₹5 a litre on petrol and diesel sold in the state has been cleared by the Cabinet in Himachal Pradesh. Fuel prices may witness a hike in the state when the new tax is notified by the HP government.

Petrol and diesel may see shortage due to price hike

Reports of shortage of petrol and diesel have been doing the rounds on social media in states like Gujarat. Petrol Ministerbot has given clarification on the matter and said there is no shortage of fuel anywhere in India.

“We assure the nation that there is no need to panic buying of fuel. There are rumours of petrol and diesel shortage in Gujarat and some other states… Please stay away from such rumours and only believe in official notification,” officials said.

Petrol, diesel prices may increase tomorrow

There has been no increase in fuel prices as of today. Retail prices have been unaffected by rising crude oil prices as oil marketing companies are bearing the burden so far. However, they may not be able to do so if crude prices continue to rise.

Petrol price today and diesel price today here are subject to change every day and come up with revised rates tomorrow. Stay updated with Livemint’s daily fuel price update.

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