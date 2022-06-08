Petrol, Diesel Prices today: The petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday remain unchanged ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The petrol price in Delhi today (June 8) stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and the price of petrol in Mumbai stood at Rs 111.35 per litre, according to the data available in the Indian Oil Corporation website.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices To Rise Again? Brent Crude Hits Two-Month High Ahead Of EU Meeting

Meanwhile, the diesel prices in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 89.62/litre and Rs 97.28/litre on June 8. In Gurugram, the petrol price stood at Rs 97.81 per litre while the cost of diesel stood at Rs 90.05 for one litre.

Petrol prices today (June 8)

Delhi – Rs 89.62/litre

Gurugram – Rs 90.05/litre

Mumbai – Rs 97.28/litre

Kolkata – Rs 92.76/litre

Bengaluru – Rs 87.89/litre

Diesel prices today (June 8)

Delhi – Rs 96.72/litre

Gurugram – Rs 97.81/litre

Mumbai – Rs 111.35/litre

Kolkata – Rs 106.03 /litre

Bengaluru – Rs 101.94/litre

Last month, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced excise duty cut of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 a litre on diesel. This reduction is in the Special Additional Excise Duty. This is no-sharable. So the entire burden is borne by the central government. In a tweet, the finance minister noted “Basic Excise Duty (BED), Special Additional Excise duty (SAED), Road & Infrastructure Cess (RIC) and Agriculture & Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC) together constitute Excise Duty on petrol and diesel.”

The Basic Excise Duty is sharable with states. Special Additional Excise Duty, Road & Infrastructure Cess, and Agriculture & Infrastructure Development Cess are non-sharable.