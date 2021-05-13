New Delhi: Petrol, Diesel Price Today – In a relief for common man and transporters, petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were not hiked. However, petrol price has gone up by Rs 1.68 per litre and diesel price was increased by Rs 1.88 per litre in the month of May. Also Read - Ellen DeGeneres To End Her Talk Show Next Year - Here's Why

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the seventh time since May 4 by the state-owned oil firms.

Petrol Price in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol price today in Mumbai is Rs 98.36 per litre. In Delhi, petrol price on Thursday is Rs 92.05 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price is Rs 93.84 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 92.16 per litre.

Diesel price in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 89.75 per litre. In Delhi, diesel price is Rs 82.61 per litre. Diesel price in Chennai is Rs 87.49 per litre. In Kolkata, diesel price is Rs 85.45 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices vary in states and cities across India due to different taxes and VAT levied by respective state governments on fuel rates.