New Delhi: Petrol price today was hiked by 29 paisa. The diesel rate on Friday increased by 34 paisa. This is the eighth time in the month of May that fuel rates have gone up. With the latest hike by state-owned oil companies, petrol and diesel prices have reached to the highest-ever level across the country, according to a report by ZEE News.

The petrol and diesel prices have been going up since the results of the five states assembly elections.

Petrol Price in Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities in India

Petrol price today in Mumbai is Rs 98.65 per litre. In Delhi, petrol price is Rs 92.34 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 94.09 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata on Friday is Rs 92.44 per litre.

Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Diesel price in Delhi today is Rs 82.95 per litre. In Mumbai, Diesel price is Rs 90.11 per litre. Diesel price in Chennai on Friday is Rs 87.81 per litre. In Kolkata, diesel price is Rs 85.79 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices vary in state to state and city to city due taxes levied by state governments across India.