Petrol Diesel Price Today: The Union Budget 2021-22, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (1 February 2021), made its intentions clear on how the government plans to revive the pandemic-hit economy but raised a lot of doubts for the common man. One of the most commonly asked questions after the budget was: "Petrol ka daam badega kya?"

The answer is NO. This is why.

While announcing the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess in the latest Budget, the Ministry of Finance ruled out the possibility of a hike in overall petrol and diesel prices. The cess imposed on petrol is Rs 2.5 per litre while on diesel, it is Rs 4 per litre. Also Read - Budget Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 10:30 After Ruckus by Oppn Over Farm Laws

However, Sitharaman said other duties on both fuels had been adjusted “so that overall, a consumer does not bear any additional burden”.

“There will be no increase in petrol and diesel prices… The cess has been imposed to re-constitute the taxes. The government has reduced excise, and has started new agricultural cess,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar further explained.

Petrol Price Today:

CityPetrol Price TodayDiesel Price Today
New Delhi₹ 86.30₹ 76.48
Kolkata₹ 87.69 ₹ 80.08
Mumbai ₹ 92.86 ₹ 80.08
Chennai ₹ 88.82₹ 80.08
Gurgaon₹ 84.43₹ 77.08
Noida ₹ 85.77 ₹ 76.77
Bangalore₹ 89.21₹ 81.10
Bhubaneswar ₹ 86.98 ₹ 83.69
Chandigarh ₹ 83.09₹ 76.23
Hyderabad ₹ 89.77₹ 83.46
Jaipur ₹ 92.51 ₹ 85.45
Lucknow₹ 85.41₹ 76.85

