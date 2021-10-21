New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices today hit all-time high levels after oil marketing companies decided to increase fuel rates simultaneously for the second consecutive days. Following Thursday’s hike, petrol price in Delhi rose to Rs 106.54 per litre and diesel rate Rs 95.27 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol will cost you Rs 112.44 per litre and diesel price is at Rs 103.36 per litre.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hit Record High-Level After Hike; Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol, Diesel Price Today

Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol price crossed Rs 103.26 per litre and diesel price is Rs 99.59 a litre. In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 107.12 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 98.38 a litre.

Notably, petrol and diesel prices on Thursday rallied to their highest ever levels across the country as international benchmark crude oil rose over a three-year high level of USD 85 per barrel.

While diesel prices have increased on 20 out of the last 26 days, petrol prices have also risen on 17 of the previous 22 days, as per an IANS report.

Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the prices of both in the international market was higher by around USD 9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, the IANS report says.

The fuel prices remained static on Monday and Tuesday, but had risen for four straight days by 35 paise per litre each before, IANS reported.

With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier, the IANS report says.