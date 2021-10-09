New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, ranging from 26 paise to 35 paise.Also Read - Petrol Price at Record High, Diesel Rate Crosses Rs 100-mark in Several States; Details Here

In Mumbai, petrol price rose by 29 paise to touch Rs 109.83 per litre and diesel rose by 37 paise to Rs 100.29 per litre, as of Saturday.

In Delhi, the petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre, taking it to Rs 104.23.

In Kolkata, while the cost of petrol is the same as Delhi after seeing a hike of 29 paise, the price of diesel is 95.58 per litre, up by 35 paise.

Whereas, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai is Rs 101.27 and 96.93 per litre, respectively, up by 26 paise.