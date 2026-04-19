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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 19 LIVE: Crude Oil rates steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 19 LIVE: Crude Oil rates steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices: Crude Oil Prices steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Live Updates April 19: With the Strait of Hormuz fully closed again for commercial vessels, crude oil markets could experience sharp price fluctuations. Amid this latest development, Crude prices are likely to remain volatile, affecting the retail price of fuel. According to the rates on April 19, the petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint handling around 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas shipments, has remained central to geopolitical tensions following recent regional escalations.

What are the Petrol, Diesel Prices today across the states?

Petrol price in New Delhi stood at ₹94.77, with no change.

New Delhi: Petrol price stands at ₹94.77 per litre, with no change.

Kolkata: Petrol is priced at ₹105.41 per litre, unchanged.

Mumbai: Petrol costs ₹103.54 per litre, with no change recorded.

Chennai: Petrol is retailing at ₹100.90 per litre, unchanged.

Gurgaon: Petrol price has increased by ₹0.17 to ₹95.65 per litre.

Noida: Petrol price has decreased by ₹0.38 to ₹94.74 per litre.

Bangalore: Petrol is priced at ₹102.96 per litre, up by ₹0.04.

Bhubaneswar: Petrol costs ₹101.19 per litre, rising by ₹0.16.

Chandigarh: Petrol price stands at ₹94.30 per litre, unchanged.

Hyderabad: Petrol is retailing at ₹107.50 per litre, up by ₹0.04.

Jaipur: Petrol price has dropped by ₹0.65 to ₹104.38 per litre.

Lucknow: Petrol costs ₹94.69 per litre, with no change.

Patna: Petrol price has increased by ₹0.36 to ₹105.59 per litre.

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